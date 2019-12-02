|
Of Beachmont Revere, age 88, longtime resident of the Jack Satter House, on November 29th. Former employee of Suffolk Downs & Wonderland Race Tracks. Wife of the late Richard T. Laurano. Loving mother of Richard Laurano, Jr., retired Lt. Revere Fire Department & his wife Camille of Revere, Lynda DiCarlo & her husband Stephen of Peabody, Lisa Hoppe & her husband Steven of FL, Capt. Joseph Laurano, RFD of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Adrienne, Lt. Richard Laurano III, RFD & his wife Stephanie, Kristen, Stephen & his wife Emily, Lauran & great grandmother of Isabelle. Sister of the late Evelyn Acconcia & Martha Paldi. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 2, 2019