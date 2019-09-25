Boston Herald Notices
Eileen Ann Nash Notice
resident of East Falmouth and Fort Meyers, passed away in her Cape Cod home on September 22, 2019 following a three-month battle with cancer. Eileen is survived by her husband Steven Lesser. The couple would have celebrated their third wedding anniversary on September 24. Her father Eugene Nash and her siblings, Mary Nash and her partner Jane Sullivan, Thomas Nash and his wife Sharon, Terri Nash, Paul Nash and his wife Catherine, Michael Nash and his wife Colleen, also survive Eileen. She was the cherished aunt to eight nieces and nephews, five great-nieces and nephews as well as a stepson and his two children. Her mother Theresa Curran Nash, stepmother Barbara Haviland Nash, and brother Frank Nash predeceased her.

Ms. Nash served the students of the Boston Public School system for 27 years holding many key positions before retiring in 2015. At retirement, she was Deputy Superintendent for Individualized Learning in Boston. Prior to being Deputy Superintendent, she was the principal at the Beethoven-Ohrenberger elementary school in West Roxbury for nine years. Due to her diligence and dedication to students, Eileen was awarded the prestigious Michael G. Contompasis "Zeus" Award for Service Excellence in Education in 2010 from Boston Public Schools.

Eileen was a loyal fan of Boston sports, especially the Red Sox. She thoroughly enjoyed her work at Fenway Park for over 30 years with HM Stevens and Aramark. She also loved travel, particularly trips to China, Hawaii, California, Florida, and Europe.

Eileen will forever be remembered for her generous spirit and keen sense of humor. She was especially devoted to her family and many friends.

Her Funeral will be held at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, Arlington, MA, on Friday, September 27 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am at Saint Agnes Church, 51 Medford Street, Arlington, MA. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, September 26 from 4pm to 8pm. Interment, Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford, MA.

A celebration of Eileen's life will be held after the interment. In addition, Eileen's husband, Steven Lesser, will be receiving all who wish to pay their condolences at the home of Sue and Jeff Lesser-Seltzer, 18 Rossi Lane, Ashland, MA on Saturday, September 28 from 2pm to 8pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fidelity House, 25 Medford Street, Arlington, MA 02474 or to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, sixth Floor, Brookline, MA 02445. To send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Eileen Ann, Nash
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
