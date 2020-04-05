|
of Attleboro, formerly of Norwood, passed away on April 2, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Robert E. Parker. Devoted mother of Robert E. Parker Jr. and his wife Joanne of N. Attleboro, William F. Parker of Attleboro, John F. Parker of Wrentham, James M. Parker and his companion Sandra of Walpole, Eileen C. Elliott of Plainville, Paul J. Parker and his wife Kelly of Attleboro and the late Stephen C. Parker Sr. Daughter of the late Helen (Trask) Rowell and the late Robert Connolly. Sister of Maureen MacEachern of Norwood and the late Richard Connolly. Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Eileen was a graduate of Norwood High School. She loved to play bingo and was an avid Red Sox Fan. She was also a CNA caring for many Alzheimer's patients. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Eileen Parker to: 801 18th St Northwest Washington DC 20006.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 5, 2020