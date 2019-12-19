|
|
Of Greenland NH, formerly of Chelsea and NYC area, unexpectedly on December 16th.
Beloved wife of the late Frank T, Mullaney. Devoted mother of Maureen Mullaney of Greenland, NH, Michael Mullaney of Marblehead, Joseph Mullaney and his wife Arlene of Salem, Timothy Mullaney and his wife Julieta of Laguna Niguel, CA, Robert Mullaney and his wife Sara of Boxford. Loving daughter of the late Andrew P. and Anna T. (Callahan) Murphy. Cherished grandmother of Mia, Erica, Christopher, Matthew, Maddie, Grace, Drew, Anna-Sophia and Lauren Mullaney. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Kevin Murphy and his wife Virginia of Chelsea, Pat Mason and her husband William of Wilmington, Jane Murphy of Tewksbury and Jean Murphy of Malden, the late Patricia Doherty, Barbara Parow, Kathleen Paris, Sheila Zecha, Andrew J., Edward, and Brendan Murphy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Visiting hours will be held at Welsh Funeral Home 718 Broadway CHELSEA on Friday December 20th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral on Saturday from the Welsh Funeral Home at 9:00 AM. Followed by a funeral mass at St. Michael the Archangel Chapel, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea at 10:00 AM. Committal and graveside services will be held on Monday December 23rd at 10:00 AM. in Calvary Cemetery, Middle Road, Portsmouth, NH. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit
www.WelshFuneralHome.com
Welsh Funeral Home
Chelsea, 617-889-2723
View the online memorial for EILEEN M., (MURPHY) MULLANEY
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 19, 2019