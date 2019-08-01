|
of Calabash, NC, formerly of Arlington, July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of William A. Locke. Loving mother of William E. Locke, his wife Janel, Kristen Southard, her husband Ryan, Jason Locke, and his wife Paola. Loving grandmother of Ryan Marie. Sister of Denise Foley, Paula Foley and Karen Foley. Visiting hours will be held Friday, August 2nd, 4 to 8PM at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. ARLINGTON. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. It has been requested that memorial donations be made in Elaine's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 or the The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Fl., Brookline, MA 02445. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 1, 2019