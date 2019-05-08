|
of Braintree passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at age 72. A resident of Braintree since 1991, she was raised and educated in Dorchester, graduating from St. Patrick's High School and later attending Northeastern University. Elaine began her 31-year career with the telephone company where she worked as a computer operator in the accounting department at the Braintree office. She was a longtime member of the Telephone Pioneers, Local 2222. The beloved daughter of the late John and Florence (May) Averill, Elaine was the loving sister of Kevin G. Averill, BPD Ret. and his wife Sandra of Whitman and the late John Averill, Jr,, Marion Crowley and her husband Robert, and Robert Averill; sister-in-law of Barbara Averill of Hull; dear aunt of Christopher Averill and his wife Amanda Kaster of Arlington, VA, Matthew, Katie, Patrick, Ann Marie, Robert, Kathleen, Philip and Steven. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Thursday, May 9 from 4:00 to 8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Friday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church 850 Washington St Braintree. Burial is at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Donations in Elaine's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, dana-farber.org.
Published in Boston Herald on May 8, 2019