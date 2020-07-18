1/
Elaine M. Flaherty
SOUTH BOSTON- Flaherty, Elaine M. (Connolly) of South Boston passed away surrounded by loving family and friends at home on July 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. Flaherty Sr. Devoted mother of Cheryl A, Stephen M, Dennis J. Flaherty, and Kathleen Attardo all of South Boston and the late William J. Flaherty Jr. Loving grandmother of Tiffany Flaherty, Lauryne Costa, Madison Attardo and Hayden Flaherty. Great grandmother of Charlotte Struzik, Elaina Costa, Jack Struzik and William Costa. Daughter of the late Michael and Mary (McCusker) Connolly. Stepdaughter of the late Frederick MacDonald. Sister of Mary, Susan and Patty Connolly and the late Ann MacKenzie and Michael Connolly. Beloved friend of Lorraine Kuchinsky and Gail Matthews. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. SOUTH BOSTON on Monday July 20th from 9-10:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Monica Church 331 Old Colony Ave South Boston at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Elaine was former Mayor of South Boston 2003, member of the CIA, Irish American Society and volunteer with the South Boston Special Kids and Young Adults. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Elaine may be made to South Boston Special Kids and Young Adults, P.O. Box 270731 South Boston, MA, 02127



View the online memorial for Elaine M. Flaherty

Published in Boston Herald from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Monica Church
JUL
20
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Memories & Condolences
July 17, 2020
Missy Young
July 17, 2020
Cheryl,Stephen,Dennis and Kathy, I'm thinking of all of you during this difficult time. Elaine always had a beautiful smile! Heaven has added an Angel to watch over all of you! With much Love and many heartfelt memories, Missy Young
missy young
