Dear Bobby,
Many caring thoughts are with you at this moment. We pray that your treasured memories of Elaine will keep you strong. God's peace to you.
Fondly,
Charlie and Mary
Plainville, Ma
of Hyde Park, May 19th. Loving daughter of the late Ronald & Ernestine (Divoll) Hachey. Beloved wife of 43 years of Robert McGlame. Sister of Laura McAlevy of Leichfield, NH. Sister in law of Peter and Timothy and the late Paul, Thomas, Michael and John, Jr. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Elaine enjoyed her summers at her Marshfield home and spending the winters in Naples, Florida.
Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury on Wednesday, May 26th.
Guestbook@mannandrodgers.com.
View the online memorial for ELAINE MCGLAME
Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury on Wednesday, May 26th.
Guestbook@mannandrodgers.com.
View the online memorial for ELAINE MCGLAME
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on May 24, 2020.