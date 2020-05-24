Elaine Mcglame
of Hyde Park, May 19th. Loving daughter of the late Ronald & Ernestine (Divoll) Hachey. Beloved wife of 43 years of Robert McGlame. Sister of Laura McAlevy of Leichfield, NH. Sister in law of Peter and Timothy and the late Paul, Thomas, Michael and John, Jr. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Elaine enjoyed her summers at her Marshfield home and spending the winters in Naples, Florida.

Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury on Wednesday, May 26th.

Guestbook@mannandrodgers.com.



Published in Boston Herald on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
May 21, 2020
Rest In Peace.
Mary and Charlie
May 21, 2020
Maryand Charlie
Friend
May 21, 2020
Dear Bobby,
Many caring thoughts are with you at this moment. We pray that your treasured memories of Elaine will keep you strong. God's peace to you.
Fondly,
Charlie and Mary
Plainville, Ma
Mary and Charlie
Friend
