of Hyde Park, May 19th. Loving daughter of the late Ronald & Ernestine (Divoll) Hachey. Beloved wife of 43 years of Robert McGlame. Sister of Laura McAlevy of Leichfield, NH. Sister in law of Peter and Timothy and the late Paul, Thomas, Michael and John, Jr. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Elaine enjoyed her summers at her Marshfield home and spending the winters in Naples, Florida.Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury on Wednesday, May 26th.Guestbook@mannandrodgers.com.