Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Quincy, MA
Eleanor A. (LeMay) Porio

Eleanor A. (LeMay) Porio Notice
"Ellie" of Quincy, formerly East Boston, died August 12, 2019 at South Shore Hospital after a long illness surrounded by family and friends.

Ellie adored her family and celebrating holidays together. On Christmas she showered her family and friends with gifts and always had a bag of presents when she arrived. She loved shopping, taking trips to Foxwoods, and people watching. Ellie worked for the Department of Developmental Services, formerly the DMR, for many years. She was a happy, caring, and thoughtful woman with a great sense of humor who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Daughter of the late Joseph and Eleanor LeMay. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Porio. Cherished sister of Leo LeMay and his late wife Christine of Quincy, and the late Joseph LeMay and his surviving spouse Susan of Raynham and Richard LeMay and his surviving spouse Lorna of Whitman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and her dear friends Sheila, Mary, Dunia, Carol, Rocky, Holly and Sandra.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ellie may be made to . in MA, 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701.



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
