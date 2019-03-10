|
,of South Boston March 6, 2019 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late John J. Byrne. Devoted mother of Carol A. Perry and her late husband John E., Eleanor A. O’Neil and her husband Richard K. all of Swampscott, Marie E Cook and her late husband John P. of South Boston. Sister of the late Mary Sullivan, Honora Sloan, Agnes Russo, Josephine Gannon, Timothy, Margaret, Martin, Katherine, Lawrence and Patrick Flaherty. Daughter of the late Lawrence and Bridget (DeCoursey) Flaherty. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. South Boston on Monday March 11th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heave Church 615 East Fourth Street South Boston on Tuesday March 12th at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mrs. Byrne may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 380105 http://www.lastingmemories.com/eleanor-g-byrne-flaherty
Published in Boston Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019