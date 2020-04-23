|
Of Malden, April 21, 2020.Beloved wife of 68 years of the late Elmer G. McLeod. Devoted mother Karen A. Amoroso and her husband Jim of Malden & Kevin A. McLeod and his wife Rhonda of Londonderry, NH. Eleanor was the cherished grandmother of Jay Amoroso, Nicole Amoroso Connearney, Derek & Brendan McLeod, and the great-grandmother of Christian, Addison, Mason Amoroso and Devin & Austin Connearney. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., Malden. Due to the current restrictions, visiting hours and funeral will be private. A celebration of Eleanor life will be held at a later date. Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For obit. www.weirfuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 23, 2020