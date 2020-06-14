Eleanor (Motz) Mackinder
passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She had a long-standing affiliation with the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum. She is survived by her brother, Joseph, her son Michael of Norton; her daughter and son-in-law Lara and Ken Bekampis of Mansfield and their sons, Jack and Joseph. A service and celebration of Eleanor's life will be held at a later date and place, to be announced. Visiting hours have been omitted. For complete obituary, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com.





Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Norton Memorial Funeral Home
19 Clapp Street
Norton, MA 02766
(508) 285-4402
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
June 13, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Ellie for many years. Her commitment to her profession and love of her own children was always so very evident. Rest in peace Ellie. You made a difference.
stanley koss
Coworker
June 13, 2020
Very sorry for your loss.
Cheryl Carter-Smith
Student
