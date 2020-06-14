passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She had a long-standing affiliation with the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum. She is survived by her brother, Joseph, her son Michael of Norton; her daughter and son-in-law Lara and Ken Bekampis of Mansfield and their sons, Jack and Joseph. A service and celebration of Eleanor's life will be held at a later date and place, to be announced. Visiting hours have been omitted. For complete obituary, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.