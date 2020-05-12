Elenora "Regina" (Goode) Connolly
1922 - 2020
of West Roxbury passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. Regina was born November 17, 1922 to the late Owen and Mary A. (O'Sullivan) Goode. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Connolly, Sr. Loving mother of Thomas J. Connolly, Jr and his wife Jean of Whitman; Matthew J. Connolly of Foxboro; Michael O. Connolly, Sr. and Peter D. Connolly Sr. both of Walpole and Marianne Kelly and her husband Declan of Dedham. Regina was the cherished grandmother of 18 loving grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her grandson Peter D. Connolly, Jr. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was the dear sister of the late Margaret, Mary, James, Rita and Gerry. Visiting hours and burial will be private due to state guidelines on public gatherings. In lieu of flowers, donations in Regina's memory may be made to St. Theresa of Avila Church, 2078 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02132 or at (sttheresaparishboston.com) or Daughters of St. Paul, 50 St. Paul's Ave, Boston, Ma 02130 (daughtersofstpaul.com). To leave a condolence message for Regina's family, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com.

Published in Boston Herald on May 12, 2020.
May 9, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. "A mother holds her children's hands for a little while, But their hearts forever." Author unknown.
May 9, 2020
Im so sorry to hear about your loss. May God give comfort to your family at such a time.
May 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
