L. (SULLIVAN) QUIGLEY
Age 82, of Quincy Ma, formerly of Dorchester after a long illness died peacefully in her home Thursday, November 26, 2020. Elinor was the loving wife of the late David R. Quigley and the beloved mother of David Michael Quigley, Paula Hurley and her husband Philip, Christine Quigley, Kathleen Brodeur and her husband Donald, John Quigley, Brian Quigley, Kenneth Quigley and his wife Susan, and the late Martin Quigley. She was the proud grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her youngest brother Brian Sullivan and many nieces and nephews.
Ellie was known by many as "Ma Quigs", she never met a stranger she couldn't befriend. We will miss her huge heart and loving smile.
Funeral Mass St Joseph's Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy MA
Thursday, December 3rd at 10:00am
condolences can be left at BostonCremation.org View the online memorial for Elinor L. Quigley