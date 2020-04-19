|
of Braintree, formerly of Melrose, age 84, passed away on April 15th, 2020. Born in Medford on February 5, 1936, Elise was the beloved daughter of the late Martin and Sue (Minas) Tashjian and devoted sister of (late) Robert Hall, and Dickran Tashjian. She met Stephen Markarian in 1957 at an Armenian Youth Federation meeting and married him on August 2, 1959. She was a loving mother to their three children, Michele Markarian, Stephen Mihran Markarian and Lucille Sue Mutty, and devoted grandmother to Harrison James Markarian and Miles Markarian Taylor and step grandchildren Deasy and Alexandra Mutty. Predeceased by her husband, she is also survived by many nieces and nephews and son in law Jason Taylor. Elise received her Associate's Degree from Boston University in 1956. Over the years Elise was employed by Harvard University, Lord and Taylor, and King Optical, where she made many friends. Elise enjoyed reading, cooking and spending time with her good friends and family at her homes in Braintree and Falmouth, Cape Cod. Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory to the Armenian Women's Welfare Association (awwa.us). The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the entire staff at the Armenian Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Jamaica Plain, Elise's home since 2013, for their loving care and devotion. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic and current public safety measures private graveside services will be held for the family.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 19, 2020