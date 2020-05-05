Elizabeth "Betty" (Devlin) Broome
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
born in Boston on December 2, 1926. Died in South Boston on April 29, 2020 from the Covid-19 Virus.Daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Coyle) Devlin..Beloved wife of the late Edward L. Broome. Devoted mother of Edward L. Broome and his late wife Margaret, Evelyn DeBellis, John and wife Paula, Joseph and wife Barbara, Jean Baker and husband Michael, James and wife Dorothy, Kathy Fenton and husband Peter, Paul, Helen, Julie Broome and the late Anne Farmer. Mother-in-law of Dwight Farmer. Sister of Joseph Devlin and his wife Barbara of Tacoma, WA, Mary Callanan of Stoughton and the late John F. Devlin of West Roxbury,Philip Devlin, Thomas Devlin and Sr. Bridget Ann Devlin, S.N.D. Sister-in law of Frances Devlin. Also survived by 31 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. "Betty" worked at the Marian Manor for 40+ years, she also volunteered for the Laboure Center in South Boston for 10+ years, 3 days a week.Private Interment Service at Gardens of Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Marion Manor 130 Dorchester Street South Boston MA 02127

O'Brien Funeral Home

South Boston

617 269 1600



View the online memorial for Elizabeth "Betty" (Devlin) Broome

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Gardens of Gethsemane Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
May 2, 2020
Noone will ever take the place or fill the shoes of nana! Told you like it was without hesitation! Pepsi, Winston's and a pile of lottery under the table cloth! Handled the whole family without missing a beat. Forever in my heart. Love n miss u nana!
Danna Vasquez
Grandchild
May 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 2, 2020
Im sorry to hear of your moms passing
Mary
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved