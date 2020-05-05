born in Boston on December 2, 1926. Died in South Boston on April 29, 2020 from the Covid-19 Virus.Daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Coyle) Devlin..Beloved wife of the late Edward L. Broome. Devoted mother of Edward L. Broome and his late wife Margaret, Evelyn DeBellis, John and wife Paula, Joseph and wife Barbara, Jean Baker and husband Michael, James and wife Dorothy, Kathy Fenton and husband Peter, Paul, Helen, Julie Broome and the late Anne Farmer. Mother-in-law of Dwight Farmer. Sister of Joseph Devlin and his wife Barbara of Tacoma, WA, Mary Callanan of Stoughton and the late John F. Devlin of West Roxbury,Philip Devlin, Thomas Devlin and Sr. Bridget Ann Devlin, S.N.D. Sister-in law of Frances Devlin. Also survived by 31 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. "Betty" worked at the Marian Manor for 40+ years, she also volunteered for the Laboure Center in South Boston for 10+ years, 3 days a week.Private Interment Service at Gardens of Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Marion Manor 130 Dorchester Street South Boston MA 02127O'Brien Funeral HomeSouth Boston617 269 1600