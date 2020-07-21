1/1
Elizabeth Devlin "Betty" (Andrews) Hart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Dorchester, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James F. Hart. Loving mother of Charles F. and his wife Maura Hart of Watertown, James E. Hart of Dorchester, Joseph A. and his wife Diana Hart of Roslindale, Elizabeth D. and her husband Christian Hayes of Milton, and John S. and his wife Leah Hart of Chicago, IL. Devoted "Grandma" of Emily Hart, Nicholas Hart, Christian Hayes, John Hayes, Elizabeth Hayes, and Christopher and his wife Emily Dymond. Sister of Grace Garlick of Watertown, and the late Buddy Andrews, Anna Andrews, Mary Bowen, Charles Andrews, John Andrews, and Joseph Andrews. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Betty's life by gathering for a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, on Friday morning, July 24, at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery in Rockport. Visiting hours will be private. A lifelong resident of Dorchester, she was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School and Emmanuel College, and studied as a post graduate at Boston College School of Social Work. She cherished her faith, her family, and her friends, and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Mary's Center for Women and Children, 90 Cushing Ave., Dorchester, MA 02125. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.



View the online memorial for Elizabeth "Betty" Devlin (Andrews) HART

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Burial
12:30 PM
Locust Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 22, 2020

the reunion committee of RMHS(G) '52 were saddened to hear that your mom had passed away. She was a wonderful classmate and loyal friend for nearly 70 years and she will be greatly missed. Know that we are thinking of you during this difficult time.
helen cohen
Classmate
July 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to you all Beth and family. I remember as of it was yesterday playing cards in the front room at Betty's house. Betty a beautiful caring lady who will be missed terribly. Love to you all at this very hard time.
Aileen, Qalab, Haris and Sami Harte
Family
July 22, 2020
My sincere and heartfelt condolences with the passing of Elizabeth ..... Graham Howard
GRAHAM HOWARD
Family Friend
July 22, 2020
so sorry to hear this sad news. what a wonderful lady. many good memories with the hart family .sincerely Florence& George Mc Hugh
George McHugh
Friend
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of the death of your Mother. She was a great and beautiful lady inside and out. I have many memories of our family time at Grammie Hart's house, especially Christmas. God Bless all of you in this difficult time.
July 20, 2020
Beth, Christian, & Children, I am so sorry for your loss. Your mother was a wonderful women. She loved you both very much, but she had a very special place in her heart for your three children. It was a blessing to have her in your lives. Your mother will always be with you. God Bless.✝ You are in my prayers at this difficult time.✝
Lynn Ann Averill
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved