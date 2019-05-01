|
of Framingham, on April 29, 2019, 93, widow of the late William P. McKeown, daughter of the late William E. and Gertrude (Bowdring) Kennedy,survived by Fran Campion and Christine, Mark and Thomas McKeown of Framingham; Laurie of Jamaica Plain, John of Westwood and the late Paul W. McKeown, 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers William E., Edward and Henry Kennedy.
Funeral Services from the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, FRAMINGHAM. Visiting hours will be from 5-8pm, on THURSDAY at the Norton Funeral Home. Relatives and friends invited.
A funeral mass will take place Friday morning at 10 o'clock at Saint Stephen's Church, 221 Concord St., Framingham.
Interment St. Stephen's Cemetery, Framingham.
