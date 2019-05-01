Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
Elizabeth McKeown
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
251 Concord St. (Rt. 126)
Framingham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth McKeown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth K. McKeown

Notice Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth K. McKeown Notice
of Framingham, on April 29, 2019, 93, widow of the late William P. McKeown, daughter of the late William E. and Gertrude (Bowdring) Kennedy,survived by Fran Campion and Christine, Mark and Thomas McKeown of Framingham; Laurie of Jamaica Plain, John of Westwood and the late Paul W. McKeown, 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers William E., Edward and Henry Kennedy.Funeral Services from the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, FRAMINGHAM. Visiting hours will be from 5-8pm, on THURSDAY at the Norton Funeral Home. Relatives and friends invited.A funeral mass will take place Friday morning at 10 o'clock at Saint Stephen's Church, 221 Concord St., Framingham.Interment St. Stephen's Cemetery, [email protected] http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-k-mckeown
Published in Boston Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now