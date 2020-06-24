Elizabeth "Betty" (Raftery) Mahoney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
aged 79 of Hyde Park, died peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on June 21, 2020 after struggling with Alzheimer's disease for several years. Born and raised in South Boston and a long-time Boston City Hall employee, Betty was the selfless mother of James Mahoney of Philadelphia and Hyde Park, and "Second Mom" to Chris Roddick of Hyde Park. She was the dear sister of Paul Raftery of Florida and James "Jimmy" Raftery (missing 1961), and devoted to her late parents, James and Elizabeth Raftery, during their lifetimes. Betty was grateful to her in-laws, Mary &Bill Mahoney and family of South Boston, especially for their love and support during her earlier years. She was the former wife of the late John "Jackie" Mahoney (d. 1963) of South Boston. Betty is fondly remembered by several relatives and friends she touched in life as a generous Fairy Godmother to many and kind to all. Many thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Linda, Na, Carolyn, and Joey, and the wonderful staff of Good Shepherd and Seasons hospices. At Betty's request, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

O'Brien Funeral Home

South Boston

617 2691600



View the online memorial for Elizabeth "Betty" (Raftery) Mahoney

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 23, 2020
I will always remember her great laugh and amazing personality. The love and pride she had for her son Jimmy. She was a joy to be with. Will be missed.
Toni Reynolds
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved