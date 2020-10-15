Elizabeth Toland

Elizabeth (Betty) of Naples, FL, formerly of South Boston passed away on October 12, 2020. Beloved wife of 49 years to Edward (Ted). Daughter of the late Joseph (Joker) and Mary (Mazie) Perry. Devoted mother to Edward Jr (Teddy) and his wife Debbie of Dorchester, Sean and his wife Stephanie of Nashville, TN, Julie of South Boston and Dennis and his wife Karen of Dorchester. Loving grandmother to Brendan, Kaitlyn, Kendall, Sydnee, Matthew, Teddy and Kaylee. Also survived by her siblings Deborah, Joseph and James Perry. Predeceased by her sisters Mary Joan Allen, Peggy Jones, Barbara Perry, Kathy Empey and Donna Adelino.Services are private and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.