Elizabeth Walsh

A. Walsh "Bette" born January 27, 1922, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on October 19, 2020. She was the daughter of James and Helen Doyle, born and raised in Charlestown MA, with her two sisters, Katherine and Helen.A graduate of Charlestown High, class of 1940 she met her husband in a storied traffic stop, where Bette, a fashion model working in NYC, was stopped for speeding by Joe Walsh, a Brookline policeman. A 56 year marriage ensued. At least that's the story their five kids were told, repeated religiously and perhaps embellished over the years. Bette was a devoted mother and as her nest emptied, she embarked on a second career helping international students navigate their time in Boston. As her family grew, Bette became Grandma B to her four grandchildren. "B" is beloved by her grandchildren and their friends because of her freely offered wisdom and irreverent cards for all occasions.Bette lived independently in the home where she and Joe raised their children and welcomed family and friends with love and laughter. She was beautiful, unerringly stylish, fiercely intelligent and a lifelong learner with many interests ranging from politics, yoga, distance swimming, psychology and anything French. She was our family's matriarch and we will miss her forever.Bette is the beloved wife of the late Det. Sgt. Joseph V. Walsh, Brookline Police Dept. (ret.) Loving mother of Kate Walsh and husband Erik Garpestad of Boston, Liz Walsh Nelligan and her husband John of Dedham, Joseph V. Walsh, Jr. and his wife Kathi of Columbia, MD., Mary Walsh Meidlinger of Chevy Chase, MD., and her late husband Leo J. Meidlinger, and Caroline Walsh Hughes of Foxboro. Devoted grandmother of Maria and Claire Garpestad, Catherine Hughes and Leo Walsh Meidlinger. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday October 23, 2020 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 5 Linden Pl., Brookline at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. (COVID-19 guidelines will be followed with use of masks and social distancing maintained.) Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery.