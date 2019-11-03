|
|
Of Malden, on October 26th, Beloved companion of Robert W. Allan together with his mother Mary Allan at home in Malden. Devoted mother of the late Lori Jean McKinley. Loving daughter of late Eugene F. and Beatrice "Bea" (Wedge) Luzzatto. Dear sister of Terry G. Luzzatto and her partner Natasha Nash of Fall River and Frannie M. Glynn and her late husband Kevin of Antioch, TN and the late Elizabeth "Bette" A. Bova. Adoring grandmother of the late Jenna Lynn Glynn. Dearest great-grandmother of Taliyah Glynn. Cherished aunt of Kimberly Rauseo, Rachel Luzzatto, Maria Rose Bova, Danielle DeCicco, Bryan Cabral and the late Joseph DeCicco. Adored great aunt of Nick Rauseo, Anthony and "JJ" Driscoll, Alexia DeCicco and Angelica Esposito. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend Visiting hours at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea on Monday from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. concluding with a Family Reflection and Remembrance Service at 7:30 P.M. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit
www.WelshFuneralHome.com
Frank A. Welsh & Sons
Chelsea, 617-889-2723
View the online memorial for Ellen D., LUZZATTO
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 3, 2019