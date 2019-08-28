|
of Dorchester, formerly of Co. Galway, Ireland, passed peacefully on August 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Joyce. Loving mother of Mary & her husband James Connolly of Dorchester, Michael & his wife Mary Joyce of Quincy, and the late John Joyce of Dorchester. Cherished sister of Kathleen & her husband Dan Riley of Marshfield, Joseph Walsh & his wife Ann of Ireland, and the late Barbara, Coleman, Patrick, Michael, and Ned. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Thursday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mark's Church Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to or to the Jimmy Fund. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 28, 2019