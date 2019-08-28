Boston Herald Notices
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
1725 Dorchester Ave.
Dorchester, MA
View Map
of Dorchester, formerly of Co. Galway, Ireland, passed peacefully on August 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Joyce. Loving mother of Mary & her husband James Connolly of Dorchester, Michael & his wife Mary Joyce of Quincy, and the late John Joyce of Dorchester. Cherished sister of Kathleen & her husband Dan Riley of Marshfield, Joseph Walsh & his wife Ann of Ireland, and the late Barbara, Coleman, Patrick, Michael, and Ned. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Thursday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mark's Church Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to or to the Jimmy Fund. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
