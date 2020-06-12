born July 30, 1938 passed away unexpectedly June 04, 2020. A native of Perry Florida, Mr. Johnson was a Vietnam era veteran and served in the United States Navy for 14 years. After his military service he resided in Boston Massachusetts where he worked at the Massachusetts State Police as a dispatcher. He then went on to work for Citicorp Group and ultimately retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs in Boston Massachusetts.Mr. Johnson and his wife moved to his home state of Florida for retirement where he resided until his passing. Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rebecca Johnson, his daughter Desiree Johnson of Las Cruces NM, his son, Juan Jose Johnson and his wife Lisa of Batesville Arkansas, daughter Mary Carmen Dodero of Spain, Eugene Rector of Lowell, Massachusetts, his late sons, Anthony Wayne Johnson and Nicholas Metrick, his grandchildren Alexander McCusker, Maggie Mombourquette, and Micheal Ash. Brother to Donnie Johnson and Dora Jane Miller of Perry Florida, Delores Guidry of Lafayette LA, and Marie Gordon Martell of Georgia and the late Thomas Johnson of Tallahassee, and Betty Jo Hughes of Florida, and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by his dear companion, his dog Kitty.A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 at Tallahassee National Cemetery.