Elvin L. "Al" Semrad


1943 - 2020
Elvin L. "Al" Semrad Notice
of Burlington, formerly of Waban, March 22. Beloved husband of Ellen (Lil) Constantine-Semrad (Lynch). Loving brother of Henrietta M. Rycroft of Chelmsford, Susan D. Semrad of WI and the late Theodore L. of Carlisle. Stepfather of Rosemarie Quintal & her husband Miguel of NH, Lisa D'Entremont & her husband James of Wilmington, Jennifer Constantine of Wakefield and James Constantine, Jr. of Burlington. Proud grandfather of Emily, Jessica & Sarah D'Entremont; Meagan, Christa & Kelsey Dembitzky; Amanda Quintal and Paige Harris. Great- Grandfather of James Dembitzky. Al is also survived by nieces Nicole of Billerica & Krista Rycroft of NY; Susan and the late Laura Semrad of Cape Cod and nephew Theodore of Cape Cod; as well as great-nephew Eben Semrad-Cossutta. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials in Al's name may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home. For obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net.



Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
