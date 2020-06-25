My thoughts and prayers are with the Tkaczuk family your mother grandmother and sister will be missed for sure . I met Emily through my sister-in-law Jane McCann . I will never for get our trips to Alantic city we had so much fun and of course laughs and also playing cards at my mother-in-laws house. No matter what she always had a smile on her face and also put a smile on my face every time I saw her. Emily I love and will miss you

Janet Lawton

65 Lawrence st

Charlestown Ma 02129



