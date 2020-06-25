Emily R. (Novella) Tkaczuk
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Somerville June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul L. Tkaczuk, Sr. Loving mother of Paul L. Tkaczuk, Jr. and his wife Susan of Stoneham, Edward J. Tkaczuk of Malden, Rosalie Leininger and her husband Gary of Somerville, and Anita Tkaczuk of Somerville. Sister of Josephine Gould of Lawrence and the late Mario Novella, Carol Quinn and Lucille Brissette. Dear grandmother of Kerry, Andrew, Wiliam, Shannon and Megan. Great grandmother of Julia, Colin, Jack and Harry. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), Somerville, Saturday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church Somerville at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Friday 4-8. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery in Stoneham.



View the online memorial for Emily R. (Novella) Tkaczuk

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Service
09:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
June 24, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss Paul and family. Rest In Peace Mrs Tkaczuk
Jack and Pat Kreckie
June 24, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Tkaczuk family your mother grandmother and sister will be missed for sure . I met Emily through my sister-in-law Jane McCann . I will never for get our trips to Alantic city we had so much fun and of course laughs and also playing cards at my mother-in-laws house. No matter what she always had a smile on her face and also put a smile on my face every time I saw her. Emily I love and will miss you
Janet Lawton
65 Lawrence st
Charlestown Ma 02129

June 23, 2020
My sincere condolences. It's been many years since we last saw each other. I have such fond memories of our times down the Tin Roof. She will always be Auntie Em to me.
Cathy Gagne
June 23, 2020
May she rest in peace
kathryn Blaikie
Friend
June 23, 2020
MAY YOU REST IN PEACE AUNTY EM..
Darlene KLINE
Friend
June 23, 2020
To the family I send my condolences. Emily was a great person. We didnt know each other long but boy did she make me laugh. Rest In Peace
Lisa Macleod
Friend
June 23, 2020
My deepest condolences to my cousins Paul ,Eddie ,Rosalie and Anita,my auntie Emily Always had a kind word for me, Such a beautiful person,back when we were all kids I remember the Sunday dinners on French Avenue,it was a toss up to who was the better cook auntie Emilyor nana Tkaczuk it seems like yesterday,just so you know,my middle name is Paul named after your Dad another great Tkaczuk that left this earth to soon.I wish all the Tkaczuks and all the extended families the best life ever regards John Paul Tkaczuk
John & Lynn Tkaczuk
Family
June 23, 2020
I have known you my entire life. I cant imagine not hearing your voice or laugh again. My mom is heartbroken. They have hung out together for 50 years.

Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
Phyllis Gray-Winn
Friend
June 23, 2020
I remember the first day I met you 10 years ago when I joined the community gardens; we became fast friends. You've taught me so much about gardening and how to put all your love into your garden. I promise I will pass that knowledge along. I will always keep our friendship close to my heart. Love you my friend.
Nicole McCullough
Friend
June 23, 2020
Auntie Em. Will miss you. Thank you for your kindness. Love you always.
Betty Lindsey
Friend
June 23, 2020
Paul, Susan & Family,
My sincere condolences on the loss of your mother/grandmother.
Emily was a beautiful and terrific woman blessed with a wonderful family.

An offering in her name has been made to St Jude.
Massport Fire Chief Bob Donahue, Retired
Coworker
June 22, 2020
So sorry for you loss Paul, Rose, Ed, Anita! She was well loved by all! Such a beautiful soul! Our prayer and hugs to you all! The Leiningers, Brian, Maureen, Rebecca, and Barbara
Maureen Leininger
Family
June 22, 2020
Paul, Susan and Family, On behalf of your friends from Somerville High School's Class of 1981, we would like to send you are most sincere condolences on the loss of Paul's mom. Please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers.

Rest in Peace and God Bless.

Sincerely,
Anthony Accardi
Somerville High School - Class of 1981
Anthony Accardi
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved