My dear Anderson Family

E was my first Cousin and it seemed like I would just miss him when I came into visit. Tony and I would try to catch up with E. Big Cuzz may you rest in peace knowing that you left a great legacy to carry on. God's peace, love and joy be with you as you go through this grief journey. And may we wrap our loving arms around you family to give you comfort. Gerald

Gerald L. Brown, Sr

Family