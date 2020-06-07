Emmanuel E. Anderson
1937 - 2020
June 18, 1937 - June 2, 2020

of Roxbury and Dorchester, MA., also known to family and friends as "E", passed away at the age of 82. He was born in 1937 in Columbus Georgia to the late Estella (Shipp) Anderson and late Ocie D. Anderson. He married Delores Holloway and had 5 children. He worked as a laborer and was a longtime employee of the Boston Housing Authority.

Emmanuel was preceded in death by his parents Estella (Shipp) Anderson, Ocie Anderson, his wife Delores Anderson, his sister Sadie Dennis (Columbus, Georgia) and brother Ocie Anderson Jr. (Columbus, Georgia). He is survived by his 5 children: Cheryl, Edwin, Nicolette, Jason and Soraya Anderson, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his long time companion Colette Andrews and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
June 6, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.may the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of grief and pain.
-GP/LM
June 5, 2020
My dear Anderson Family
E was my first Cousin and it seemed like I would just miss him when I came into visit. Tony and I would try to catch up with E. Big Cuzz may you rest in peace knowing that you left a great legacy to carry on. God's peace, love and joy be with you as you go through this grief journey. And may we wrap our loving arms around you family to give you comfort. Gerald
Gerald L. Brown, Sr
Family
June 5, 2020
My condolences Coach Eddie. May you and your family find peace and comfort knowing that your father will always be with you.
Marty Driggs
Coworker
June 5, 2020
My sincerest condolences to you and your family on the passing of your Dad.
Bob Moore
Friend
June 5, 2020
To my family I am praying for health and strength for all of you at this time. Love you all! ❤

To my dearest uncle E. My earliest memory of you is being afraid to go to you because you had that deep baritone voice. Rest in heaven uncle, and have a great big hug to my dad, grandma, Papa, aunt Sadie, and my big bro. ❤ Love your niece Anita Anderson
Anita
Family
June 5, 2020
June 5, 2020
Eddie, our deepest sympathies regarding your dad. We send our condolences to your entire family.
Rich & Kim Eubanks
Classmate
June 5, 2020
Rest in Peace Daddy.
Nicolette Anderson
Daughter
June 5, 2020
Rest in peace, Uncle E
Renata Dennis
Family
June 5, 2020
June 5, 2020
Rest in Peace Daddy. You are now with your Heavenly Family.
Cheryl Anderson
Daughter
June 4, 2020
My Condolences To The Family;
I'm so sorry for your great loss. May all of the beautiful memories that you all shared with your loved one, bring you all some comfort when sadness sets in.
