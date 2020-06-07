I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.may the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of grief and pain.
June 18, 1937 - June 2, 2020
of Roxbury and Dorchester, MA., also known to family and friends as "E", passed away at the age of 82. He was born in 1937 in Columbus Georgia to the late Estella (Shipp) Anderson and late Ocie D. Anderson. He married Delores Holloway and had 5 children. He worked as a laborer and was a longtime employee of the Boston Housing Authority.
Emmanuel was preceded in death by his parents Estella (Shipp) Anderson, Ocie Anderson, his wife Delores Anderson, his sister Sadie Dennis (Columbus, Georgia) and brother Ocie Anderson Jr. (Columbus, Georgia). He is survived by his 5 children: Cheryl, Edwin, Nicolette, Jason and Soraya Anderson, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his long time companion Colette Andrews and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to the ongoing health crisis, please visit www.Legacy.com for obituary, condolences and to share a memory.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.