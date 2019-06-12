|
of Walpole formerly of Norwood, passed away on June 7, 2019 at the age of 39. Loving son of Carol A. Silva of Norwood and the late Oswald A. Silva. Brother of Anthony B. Silva and his wife Kathryn of Norwood. Uncle of Annie Bretti of Norwood and great uncle of Jaxon Gately. Nephew of Robert Johnson and Jean Johnson both of Walpole. Godchild of Elaine Gustafson of Dedham. Companion of Karen Prefontaine of Millis. He will also be missed by many close cousins and his biggest fan Sadie. Emmanuel was a 1998 graduate of Norwood High School and member of the Local #103 Electrical Union. The family would like to invite friends to a Celebration of his Life on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Napper Tandy's Norwood, MA from 5:00pm - 8:00pm . Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home Norwood, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the s Project.
Published in Boston Herald on June 12, 2019