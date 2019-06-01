Boston Herald Notices
|
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Ena V. (Greene) Thomas


Ena V. (Greene) Thomas Notice
age 82, of Dorchester, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Hubert Thomas. Loving mother of Cheryl Thomas, Frank and his wife Cherylann Nicole Thomas, Bianca Thomas and step son Robert Thomas. Cherished grandmother to her nine beautiful grandchildren.Visiting hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4pm-6pm. The Funeral Service will begin at 6pm. Interment in Trinidad & Tobago at a later date. For more information and online guestbook, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ena-v-greene-thomas
Published in Boston Herald on June 1, 2019
