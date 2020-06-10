was born in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday, February 10, 1936, to the late Lewis Christie and Leah Johnson. Mrs. Williams graduated from Boston Public Schools. In 1954, she married her loving husband Reece Williams. Out of this union, they had eight beautiful children. Mrs. Williams was a housewife while her children were young and as they matured, she decided to pursue her post-secondary education. Mrs. Williams pursued her associate degree from Emmanuel College and completed her bachelor's degree in Early Education from Simmons College. She matriculated to Wheelock College where she earned a master's degree in Education. Mrs. Williams retired after 30+ years as a Pre-School teacher at the Action for Boston Community Development Corporation's Head Start Program.
She served on several advisory boards such as the Alice Taylor Tenant Task Force, Project Life, and Boston Housing Authority's Mission PRIDE Program.
Mrs. Williams is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son; Craig Williams, grandsons; Craig Williams Jr. and Jody Williams, and her siblings; Pauline Latson and Althea Helm. She is survived by her children; Omar Abdul-Rahim (Theodora), Diane Williams, Prophetess Pamela Williams (Terrence), Brian Williams, Leslie Williams, and Shawn Williams (Monica) all of Boston, MA, and Jeffrey Williams (Michelle) of Boca Raton, FL.She is also survived by 27 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, her siblings: Jean Hayes, Lewis Christie Jr., Leah Christie, Raymond Christie, and Sabree Abdullah of Boston, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Visitation Friday at 11 AM at Grace Church of All Nations, 33 Elm Hill Avenue, Dorchester, MA 02121. Funeral at 11 AM. Interment at Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston, MA. Arrangements entrusted to George Lopes Funeral Home, 821 Cummins Highway, Mattapan, MA. www.georgelopesfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Mrs. Enid Frances Williams
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.