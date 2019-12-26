|
Of Somerville formerly of Gaeta, Italy December 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lillian (Marabello) Spinosa. Loving father of Theresa S. Spinosa of Somerville and the late Patrick Spinosa. Brother of the late Francesco Spinosa. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Saturday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Friday 4-8. Interment St. Michael Cemetery, Boston. Donations may be made in Erasmo's memory to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 26, 2019