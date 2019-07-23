Boston Herald Notices
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
Ermine J. "Woody" Magno


1931 - 2019
Ermine J. "Woody" Magno Notice
beloved husband for 63 years of Jean (Toussaint) Magno, died on Saturday, July 20th, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Somerville, he is the son of the late Carmen and Edith (DeSantis) Magno.

Woody was the former owner of the Wayside Bazaar in Reading. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Red Sox fan. Most of all, Woody loved life and his family. He will be missed by all who knew him, especially his devoted family.

Devoted Father of Dennis C. Curran and his wife Gale, Dolores Souther and Gloria DeCicco and her husband Gary. Cherished grandfather of seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Beloved son of the late Carmen and Edith (DeSantis) Magno. Loving brother of the late Dolores Magno.

Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Woody's Family at the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT 28) STONEHAM, on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019, from 10am to 1pm.

Immediately following the visitation, a Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 1pm. Interment will be in Forest Glen Cemetery, Reading. Parking attendants and elevator are available.

Please consider making donation in Woody's Memory to Royal Meadow View Center, 134 North St, North Reading, MA 01864.

For information, directions and to leave an online condolence www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome

Barile Family Funeral Homes

Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories

781.438.2280



Published in Boston Herald on July 23, 2019
