1929-2020. Respected and admired neurologist, loving husband of Joyce for 66 years, father, and grandfather passed away August 10 at the Mass General Hospital.Dr. Picard was born in Mainz, Germany, to Claire and Dr. Julius Picard. The family emigrated to the United States in 1938, escaping the Holocaust. His father, also a physician, re-established his practice and family in Fall River, MA. His early years foretold a brilliant future and he excelled at all he did, whether it was academics or Boy Scouts. A graduate of Tufts in 1951, he went on to graduate with the famed Harvard Medical School class of 1955. He trained at the MGH in Neurology after serving as a Captain in the US Army during the doctor draft during the Korean War.Dr. Picard was a brilliant diagnostician, once referred to by world acclaimed Dr. Raymond Adams as "the doctor's doctor". He practiced by his personal motto of Affability, Availability and Ability. His hours were long, always making himself available for acute situations. His wife, Joyce, supported him in his demanding life role, saying medicine was a mistress she would not compete with.His career included many Harvard academic and clinical roles, including Chief of the Neurology clinic. He is still recognized by many as a valued teacher and mentor. In addition, he was a frequent preferred consultant in critical care cases in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.Dr. Picard and Joyce have three sons, Aaron (Lee), Daniel (Wendy) and Eliot (Shira). Their nine accomplished grandsons, Jonathan, Joshua, Joseph, Eric, Ian, Alex, Israel, Joseph and Naftali, gave him immense pride and pleasure. Dr. Picard is also survived by his loving brother Irving Picard.Using compassion and extensive clinical knowledge, Dr. Picard took on the role of Associate Medical Director at Harvard Pilgrim after retirement from his clinical practice. His service years continued after that as a SHINE counselor with Newton Senior Services until his recent retirement due to illness.Remembrances for Dr. Picard may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School or charities of your choice. Graveside service will be private.