What a shock to read this obituary!! It is so like Ernest to write his own! My thoughts go out to Raki and Soheil, it’s been a while, l know you will miss him tremendously.

Heartfelt prayers to Ernest’s children and grandchildren and to Linda. I’m enjoying a cup of tea in your honor, with great thoughts of times together!! These are “words for you”, Mr. Wright. Enjoy your next phase and don’t reek too much havoc up there!

Robin Saint Germain, FL

Friend