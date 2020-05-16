began her life on June 25, 1948 to the late Charlie and Lessie Smith in Rocky Mount, NC. She departed this earthly life on May 7, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Tene, as she was so affectionally called, attended Baskerville Elementary School, JW Parker Junior High School, and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School Class of 1968 all located in Rocky Mount, NC. She left Rocky Mount in 1970 to make her home in Boston, MA. After completing her studies in Early Childhood Education, she pursued a career with the ABCD Head Start in Boston, MA. Tene was known for her charismatic personality and love for children by her community and coworkers, so much so, the City of Boston recognized her as Mom of the Year.She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Deloach, two brothers: Elmore Smith and Ricky Smith, and one sister: Carolyn Coley. Ernestine leaves to cherish her memories; seven devoted children: Anastasia Sweeney (Rocky Mount, NC), Carolyn Deloach (Boston, MA), Ernestine Thevenin (Marc/Sharon, MA), HenryDeloach (Ft. Lauderdale. FL), Collie Deloach (Las Vegas, NV), Charlie Deloach (Pia/Dedham, MA), DeloisDeloach (Forrest/Weymouth, MAand Adopted Daughter Carolyn Ofra, three dedicated siblings: Delois Woodward (Alfonso/Sumter, SC), Dennis Smith (Inga/Nashville, NC), Robert Whitehead (Raleigh, NC), twelve grandchildren, Jakai,LilHenry, Pharaoh,Rhamsez ,Cameron,Chloe, Nickolas ,Ivy, Charli,LolaKennith,Tearaha, seven sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, three aunts and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends near and far.Ernestine always facetimed you at 3, 4, or 5 o'clock in the morning and sometimes she did not like what she saw. But as always, she found the good in everyone. Tene would end her calls with "Love You, See You Later". She saw everyone's heart and God saw her heart. It is well with her soul.Funeral arrangements by Mann and Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.Guestbook@mannandrodgers.com