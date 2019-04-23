|
, 91, of Framingham formerly of Dorchester and St. David’s Bermuda, died peacefully in her sleep April 20, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Manor. She was the devoted wife of more than 67 years to the late Edward G. Foley.Born and raised in Boston, she was a daughter of the late Llewellyn and Ethel (Janes) Jones. Mrs. Foley worked as a geriatric LPN, retiring from The Bostonian in 1992. She enjoyed a very active social life after moving into St. Patrick’s Manor in Framingham, and her family is extremely grateful to the Carmelite Sisters, the RNs, LPNs and other staff there who provided such competent and compassionate care.Loving mother of Diane E. Pepi of Hopkinton and her late husband Stephen D. Pepi, and the late Robert E. Foley. Cherished grandmother of Brian and Julie Pepi and Robert “Mark” and William Foley, and great-grandmother of Stephen, Anthony and Drew Pepi, and Grace, Paige, Noah, Jacob and Elsa Foley. Dear sister-in-law of Anne Jones of E. Bridgewater and Gene Lowry of Roseburg, OR. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many dear friends including Rosemary Lyons of Wollaston, Mr and Mrs Leon Auvil of Braintree, and Mr and Mrs Raymond Pitcher, Jr of Medford.Funeral 11:00am, Thursda,y April 25, at Hamel Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service, 650 Hancock St., Wollaston. Burial to follow at St. John’s Cemetery, Mayhew St. Hopkinton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the start of the funeral, from 10:00-11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in her memory be made to: St. Patricks Manor 863 Central St, Framingham MA 01707 For more information and online condolences visit HamelLydon.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ethel-w-foley
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 23, 2019