|
|
62, of Bellingham, died peacefully, at his home, Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020 with his wife, family and friends at his side, following a illness. He was the beloved husband of Michelle A. (Reda) Tellier, with whom he shared 20 years of marriage.
Born Aug. 31, 1957, in Boston, a son of the late Charles J. Tellier, Jr. and Antoinette (Panzini) Tellier, he was a resident of Bellingham for the past 3 years.
He was raised in Hyde Park and worked for Thermo Fisher Scientific.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his cherished cat "Vinny" a sister, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass Monday Jan. 27th, in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin at 10AM.
Calling hours are Sunday in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. from 12-4PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to Dana Farber Cancer Center 20 Prospect St. Milford, MA 01757. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Eugene C. "Gino" Tellier
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 24, 2020