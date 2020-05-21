of Bedford died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 89. Son of the late John & Tina DeCaprio of Arlington. Eugene will be remembered fondly by all who knew him as a dedicated family man who loved nothing more than spending time with family, or in his younger years on his land with friends hunting. He was a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in the Korean War. Survived by his loving wife of 67 years Lila DeCaprio; daughter Carol and her husband Thomas Clancy; son Paul DeCaprio; granddaughter Pamela and her husband Gary Mingolelli and great-grandchildren Gina and Anthony; brother John and sister in-law Susan DeCaprio and sister Eleanor Thompson and many beloved nieces and nephews.Due to COVID-19, all services are private. Shawsheen Funeral Home, BEDFORD.
View the online memorial for Eugene DeCaprio
Published in Boston Herald on May 21, 2020.