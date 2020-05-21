Eugene DeCaprio
of Bedford died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 89. Son of the late John & Tina DeCaprio of Arlington. Eugene will be remembered fondly by all who knew him as a dedicated family man who loved nothing more than spending time with family, or in his younger years on his land with friends hunting. He was a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in the Korean War. Survived by his loving wife of 67 years Lila DeCaprio; daughter Carol and her husband Thomas Clancy; son Paul DeCaprio; granddaughter Pamela and her husband Gary Mingolelli and great-grandchildren Gina and Anthony; brother John and sister in-law Susan DeCaprio and sister Eleanor Thompson and many beloved nieces and nephews.Due to COVID-19, all services are private. Shawsheen Funeral Home, BEDFORD.



Published in Boston Herald on May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shawsheen Funeral Home
281 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-7706
