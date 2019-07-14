|
65 of Mattapan, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Valerie Bly. Loving father of Charrie and Don. Gene loved everyone, loved to laugh and enjoyed fishing. He is also survived by a loving host of siblings, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation with the family Wednesday, 10AM at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., Mattapan, MA. Celebration of Life service to follow. Interment Oak lawn Cemetery, Roslindale, MA. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com.
Published in Boston Herald on July 14, 2019