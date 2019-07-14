Boston Herald Notices
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
617-296-1755
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Eugene E. Bly


1954 - 2019
Eugene E. Bly Notice
65 of Mattapan, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Valerie Bly. Loving father of Charrie and Don. Gene loved everyone, loved to laugh and enjoyed fishing. He is also survived by a loving host of siblings, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation with the family Wednesday, 10AM at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., Mattapan, MA. Celebration of Life service to follow. Interment Oak lawn Cemetery, Roslindale, MA. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com.



Published in Boston Herald on July 14, 2019
