Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
617-625-4320
For more information about
Eugene Macfadgen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Macfadgen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene E. "Gene" Macfadgen


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene E. "Gene" Macfadgen Notice
74, of Reading, formerly of Somerville and Malden passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on March 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Cheryl (Latta) Webber. Devoted father of Frederick MacFadgen and his wife Laura, Heather, Geno and David MacFadgen, Michelle Reed, Stephen Webber, Andrea and Tom Smith. Loving brother of Walter MacFadgen and his wife Joan, Robert "Bobby" MacFadgen and his wife Deborah and the late Edith Daley, Penny Salinas, Lois Pennachio, Frederick MacFadgen and his surviving wife Mary. Dear grandfather of Samuel, Louisa, and soon to arrive Abigail. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. Gene was a longtime coach of Malden Little League Baseball, Malden Youth Hockey, the Marauder Select Hockey and St. Peter's Sharks Hockey Team. He retired after 45 years from the The Sheet Metal Workers union, Local 17 and was a proud veteran of US Air Force. Gene was a character described by his wife Cheryl as "a force of nature." He was the center of attention at any gathering, and always has a joke to tell you. His ability to make everyone laugh, one of his many qualities. He scheduled his life around Bruins games and loved hockey. Most importantly Gene was a great dad, son, brother, uncle, husband, and friend. He taught us to always help others in need, take care of your siblings and family, and give people a hand if they are struggling. No situation was too great for him to handle. He took every challenge in stride and was very resilient. He was the greatest man we knew, and we are extremely proud of him. Gene will be missed dearly by many. We will have a huge void in our hearts, but we will remain resilient like he was and carry on in his memory. Until we meet again.

donations may be made in Gene's memory to E.N. Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730.

ATTN: Volunteer Services. Funeral services are private at this time. A Celebration of Gene's life for relatives and friends will be held at a later date.



View the online memorial for Eugene E. "Gene", MACFADGEN
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -