74, of Reading, formerly of Somerville and Malden passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on March 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Cheryl (Latta) Webber. Devoted father of Frederick MacFadgen and his wife Laura, Heather, Geno and David MacFadgen, Michelle Reed, Stephen Webber, Andrea and Tom Smith. Loving brother of Walter MacFadgen and his wife Joan, Robert "Bobby" MacFadgen and his wife Deborah and the late Edith Daley, Penny Salinas, Lois Pennachio, Frederick MacFadgen and his surviving wife Mary. Dear grandfather of Samuel, Louisa, and soon to arrive Abigail. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. Gene was a longtime coach of Malden Little League Baseball, Malden Youth Hockey, the Marauder Select Hockey and St. Peter's Sharks Hockey Team. He retired after 45 years from the The Sheet Metal Workers union, Local 17 and was a proud veteran of US Air Force. Gene was a character described by his wife Cheryl as "a force of nature." He was the center of attention at any gathering, and always has a joke to tell you. His ability to make everyone laugh, one of his many qualities. He scheduled his life around Bruins games and loved hockey. Most importantly Gene was a great dad, son, brother, uncle, husband, and friend. He taught us to always help others in need, take care of your siblings and family, and give people a hand if they are struggling. No situation was too great for him to handle. He took every challenge in stride and was very resilient. He was the greatest man we knew, and we are extremely proud of him. Gene will be missed dearly by many. We will have a huge void in our hearts, but we will remain resilient like he was and carry on in his memory. Until we meet again.
donations may be made in Gene's memory to E.N. Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730.
ATTN: Volunteer Services. Funeral services are private at this time. A Celebration of Gene's life for relatives and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 26, 2020