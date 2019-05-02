|
,70, of Dorchester, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.He was a longtime cab driver in the city of Boston, working mostly in Dorchester. Beloved husband to Deborah E. (Hill) McAuliffe. Loving father to Stephanie M. McAuliffe-Bennett, Angela L. McAuliffe, and Jennifer C. McAuliffe. Devoted grandfather to, Cheyenne H. McAuliffe, Angelique McAuliffe, and Chichono McAuliffe. Also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and loyal passengers.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 pm, immediately followed by a funeral service at 6:00 pm, at the McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams Street, Dorchester. Burial will be private. For directions or to send a condolence, please visit mchoulfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/eugene-f-mac-mcauliffe
Published in Boston Herald on May 2, 2019