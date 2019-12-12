Boston Herald Notices
Eugene P. Keegan Notice
94 years of age. Of Charlestown December 11, 2019. Beloved son of the late Michael & Dora T. (O'Leary) Keegan. Devoted brother of Nancy Russell of Charlestown & the late Mary Connor & John Keegan. Loving uncle to Maureen & Mark Hennessey, Susan & Glen Ellis, Bill & Bonnie Russell, Elaine & Frank Hennessey, Patti Pike, Nancy Connor & his grandnieces & grandnephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Eugene's visiting hours on Saturday morning 8:30 to 9:30 AM. in The Carr Funeral Home 200 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 10 AM. Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Late U.S. Navy Vet. of WW II & retired Letter Carrier, USPS. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Eugene's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St. Charlestown, MA. 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
