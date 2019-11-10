|
|
75, of Lynnfield, died Tuesday afternoon at the E.N. Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford following a lengthy illness. He was the devoted husband of Susan (Moriarty) Kelly with whom he shared over 39 years of marriage. Born in the Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Eugene and Nancy (Fitzgerald) Kelly. He was Commissioned with the United States Army in 1967 and served during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in 1969. He was a recipient of theBronze Star and Purple Heart. He was the brother of Robert Kelly and his wife Linda Gillespie of Cape Cod and is also survived by his nephews, cousins and dear friends. His Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St, Peabody to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave, Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the E.N. Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730. For directions and on-line obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Eugene T. Kelly, Jr.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 10, 2019