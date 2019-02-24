Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Historic Charles Street A.M.E. Church
551 Warren Street
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Historic Charles Street A.M.E. Church
551 Warren Street
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice L. Marshall


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Eunice L. Marshall Notice
passed February 16, 2019, the owner of Marshall Coiffures, in Roxbury for over 35 years was born in Seale, Alabama on November 24, 1925 to Christine and Ben Rutherford. She was the second of five children. Eunice leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Rev. Christean Jones-Powell, son, Larry Marshall, son-in-law, Michael H. Powell, grand-daughters, Tarnya Jones-Jenkins, Kimberly Jones, Rhonda Jones, grand-son, E. David Jones, great-granddaughters, Christean Vrooman , Zaria Jones, great-grandson, Jordan Jones, niece, Melonie Rutherford, nephew, Gary Meadows and many other family and friends. Funeral Service Monday 11AM at Historic Charles Street A.M.E. Church, 551 Warren Street, Dorchester, MA. (corner of Warren and Elm Hill Avenue).Visiting with the family at 10AM. Interment Private. To post a sympathy message please visit www. DavisofBoston.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/eunice-l-marshall
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.