|
|
passed February 16, 2019, the owner of Marshall Coiffures, in Roxbury for over 35 years was born in Seale, Alabama on November 24, 1925 to Christine and Ben Rutherford. She was the second of five children. Eunice leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Rev. Christean Jones-Powell, son, Larry Marshall, son-in-law, Michael H. Powell, grand-daughters, Tarnya Jones-Jenkins, Kimberly Jones, Rhonda Jones, grand-son, E. David Jones, great-granddaughters, Christean Vrooman , Zaria Jones, great-grandson, Jordan Jones, niece, Melonie Rutherford, nephew, Gary Meadows and many other family and friends. Funeral Service Monday 11AM at Historic Charles Street A.M.E. Church, 551 Warren Street, Dorchester, MA. (corner of Warren and Elm Hill Avenue).Visiting with the family at 10AM. Interment Private. To post a sympathy message please visit www. DavisofBoston.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/eunice-l-marshall
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 24, 2019