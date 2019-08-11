Boston Herald Notices
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Assumption Church
25 Avery St.
Dedham, MA
Evalyn R. Warren


1941 - 2019
Evalyn R. Warren Notice
of Jamaica Plain, Aug 5th, Daughter of the late Nathan A. & Helen D. (Cook) Warren. Sister of William L., Maggi & the late Lou Rizzo, Natalie (Kitty) & Doug Brown, and the late Helen Mary F. Warren, all of Jamaica Plain and James J. & Eileen Leary of West Roxbury. Also survived by nieces and nephews Jaclyn M. & Tim Lyons, Natalie & Kent Reardon, Nadia & Mike Hamel, Christopher T. Ashley, Dominic A., Gabriel J., Claudya R. Lyons and Declan J. Hamel and cousins Helenmary & Stephen Hotz, Eric Cantine and the late Marnie Hotz.

Funeral from Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., Jamaica Plain on WEDNESDAY at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at St Mary's of the Assumption Church, 25 Avery St., Dedham at 10 o'clock.Visiting Hours are Tuesday from 4-8 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends invited.

Interment Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline.

[email protected]



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
