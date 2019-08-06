|
|
age 91, of Littleton formerly of Concord. Aug. 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Emmanuel J. Rempelakis. She is survived by her loving children, John E. Rempelakis and wife Lynne Marie of Haverhill, Amy Davis and husband Scott of Natick, Julia Abruzzese and husband John of Littleton and Peter Rempelakis and wife Merle of Roslindale; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Vincent Donato, Jr., sisters Antoinette and Gloria and her long-time friend Jean Cotton. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Eve on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am for a graveside service at Westlawn Cemetery, 7 New Estate Road, LITTLETON. A luncheon reception will follow. Donations in her memory may be made to: Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA. 02135. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Eve Caroline (Proto) REMPELAKIS
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 6, 2019