of South Boston, MA passed away on July 22, 2020.
Evelyn was the daughter of the late John Baptiste Ciccone and Theresa Marie. Beloved sister of Edward and wife Carol of Braintree, Theresa (Ciccone) Padula and her husband the late Pasquale Padula of South Boston, the late Joseph J. and his wife Teresa, the late Vincent, James and wife Marian, the late John and wife Anna, the late Grace (Ciccone) D'Andrea and her husband Joseph, the late Jeanette (Ciccone) Hellen and her husband Daniel. She was also the loving and devoted aunt to numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Evelyn's interests were traveling to far off places, reading, photography and cooking for family and friends. Spending time with her many family members during holidays was one of her greatest pleasures. Evelyn was well known for her quick wit, sense of humor and deep concern and caring for family, friends and neighbors. Evelyn was a retiree from her long held position at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company and attended Masses at Gate of Heaven Church for many years.
Visiting hours will be held at the Casper Funeral Home located at 187 Dorchester Street, South Boston, MA on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 from 11AM – 2PM. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Care Dimensions Hospice
