Evelyn M. Broderick
1925 - 2020
Retired Clerk Visiting Nurse Association, born May 19, 1925, passed peacefully on June 20, 2020. Wife of the late William G. Broderick (ret. Lt. Det. MA State Police) Survived by her children; William Broderick (Ret. BPD Cpt.) of Westwood, Michael Broderick (retired BPD Cpt. Det.) and his wife Lynne of Falmouth, Elizabeth Herlihy and her husband Mark of Medfield, Christopher and his fiancé Cindy MacDonald of Roslindale, Diane of West Roxbury, James and his wife Jessica of Walpole, and the late Patricia Tremblay, Ellen A. Bates and Susan. Also survived by her 20 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, and her son-in-law Ronald Tremblay of Brookline. Funeral services will be private. For online guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com

Published in Boston Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
