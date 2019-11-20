|
|
lifelong resident of South Boston, at the age of 101 passed away November 18, 2019. Beloved mother of Elaine M. Connolly of South Boston and Richard Connolly and his wife Mary of Weymouth. Cherished grandmother of Mark Connolly and his wife Donna of Mansfield as well as Lisa Rupp and her husband Adam of North Andover. Adored great-grandmother of Devin and Kaden Connolly and Harrison, Carson and Dawson Rupp. Dear sister of Estelle Gregor of Rockland.
Funeral from the Wm. F. Spencer Funeral Home, 575 East Broadway (at "H" Street), South Boston Saturday, November 23rd at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston at 10AM. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, 920 Adams Street, Dorchester. Visitation will be held in the funeral home, Friday, November 22nd 3-7PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all services.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in memory of Evelyn to The Gate of Heaven Restoration Fund, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 20, 2019